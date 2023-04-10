“American Cults: Cabals, Corruption, and Charismatic Leaders”
By Jim Willis
Visible Ink Press. 368 pp $54.95
What’s the difference between a cult and a church?
Often, it depends on where you stand.
To the believers inside, their religion provides guidance and security. To the suspicious outside, that creed often looks like a legally sanctioned way to steal.
And the truth? That’s something Jim Willis tries to uncover in “American Cults: Cabals, Corruption, and Charismatic Leaders.” And he begins by pointing out that religious zealotry is as American as apple pie.
“Children are taught that Puritans came to New England because they sought refuge from persecution,” he writes. “What is usually left out is that they weren’t persecuted because they were religious. They were persecuted because they were religious fanatics.”
And as soon as they got here, the Puritans started persecuting other people, particularly if they didn’t believe as they did.
But as America grew, so did its religions. People began starting their own faiths, often claiming personal, divine revelation. Sometimes these fringe movements grew and became part of the mainstream.
Others remained cults — usually for good reason.
Jemima Wilkinson founded one of the country’s first home-grown faiths. Born in 1752 to a Quaker family in Rhode Island, Wilkinson was struck with a fever at age 21. After an astonishing recovery, Wilkinson announced he was now male and should be addressed as Publick Universal Friend.
Wilkinson also claimed that, as a result of his illness, he had died, been resurrected, and sent to preach to a “lost and guilty, gossiping, dying World.” Establishing a new faith, the Society of Universal Friends, he urged sexual abstinence and the abolition of slavery.
What followed would become the familiar fate of other cultists. First, establish your own commune. Then, tear yourself apart.
“Rumors circulated about ... harsh punishments for disobeying group rules, sexual misconduct and what were called ‘strange rituals.’” Willis writes. “These conflicts led to the final disintegration of the group in 1819, the year The Friend finally ‘left time,’ which sounds suspiciously like what other people call death.”
Willis’ book deals largely with religious cults, but he occasionally delves into politics. Is the KKK a cult? How about the far-right Proud Boys? Both have core beliefs and demand unquestioning loyalty. How about QAnon? Its leadership is far vaguer — no one’s even sure who Q is — but its bizarre conspiracy theories are no crazier than the creeds of some fringe faiths.
Americans have always cherished liberty. But apparently, no freedom is more deeply held — or potentially dangerous — than our right to believe whatever we want.