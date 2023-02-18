Jonathan Majors wows with the best-ever Marvel performance

Jonathan Majors attends the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Sydney premiere at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on Feb. 2, 2023, in Sydney. (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images/TNS)

(TNS) – The chaotic “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” features both the best performance in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and perhaps the worst.

First, the good stuff: Jonathan Majors. He plays Kang the Conqueror and he is so quietly charismatic that, no matter how many civilizations Kang destroys, you kinda want him to win. We meet him in a prologue, set in a quantum realm. He befriends trailblazing scientist Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) whose family rescued her in the last “Ant-Man” (the Wasp is her daughter). In “Quantumania,” everyone heads back to the quantum world in order to prevent Kang from escaping and taking over the universe.

