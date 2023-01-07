BATAVIA – The winter forecast at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., is for a blizzard.
But this blizzard won’t come with 70 mph winds, whiteout conditions or require a snowblower.
The “Blizzard of Reading” requires a good book and a cozy spot to read.
Richmond Library is presenting a winter reading challenge – that “Blizzard of Reading” – for adults and teens.
The program, which has been enjoyed by patrons for the last several years, is a way to start off the new year with a reading challenge, said Samantha Stryker Basile, community and adult services librarian at Richmond. Nearly 100 people participated in last year’s program.
“A reader will take advantage of any excuse to hunker down on a cold day with a book,” Basile said. “The program itself is less intensive than summer reading and you can read anything you like,” Basile said.
A Blizzard of Reading 2023 begins Monday and runs through March 3. Adults and teens are asked to read books and complete other challenges and they will receive a chance to win a grand prize.
“The intent behind this is to, of course encourage program attendance, but also to help people discover something they might not have otherwise,” Basile said. “We love hearing, ‘I’ve been coming here for years, and didn’t realize you had ‘xyz.’ It’s all about increasing access.”
One teen and one adult will each win a tote filled with bookish goodies. Anyone who takes part will get a small participation prize.
The teen grand prize includes a book light, pens, bookmarks, “Burn after Writing” journal, candy, $15 to Oliver’s, “Five Survive” by Holly Jackson and an Up for Debate game.
The adult grand prize includes Out of Print library card mug, Richmond Memorial Library swag, cozy winter reading socks, book stickers, a book journal and “The Snowy Cabin Cookbook.”
The program is for teens 13 to 17 years old and adults age 18 and older. Participants must have a valid library card in the NIOGA library system to be eligible.
Basile said that while some people might think of adult reading programs as a novelty they’re actually becoming more of a norm.
“Adults enjoy a challenge just as much as kids do,” she said. “We have had great success with both summer and winter reading and we’re really excited to offer these kinds of programs to our patrons.”
Register beginning Jan. 9 online at batavialibrary.org or at the reference desk. Program logs will be provided with registration.
Participants should read four books or three books and one magazine, attend a program, and complete a library activity to receive grand prize entries.
For a sample program log and more information, call (585) 343-9550, visit the library or batavialibrary.org/calendar.