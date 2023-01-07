Richmond forecasts a ‘Blizzard’

RICHMOND MEMORIAL LIBRARY PHOTOGRAPH A winter-themed display at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia, invites adult and teen patrons to enter a “Blizzard of Reading.”

BATAVIA – The winter forecast at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., is for a blizzard.

But this blizzard won’t come with 70 mph winds, whiteout conditions or require a snowblower.

