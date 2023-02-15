BATAVIA — The community can learn more about this country’s first First Lady Martha Washington, by attending a presentation this Thursday at the Richmond Memorial Library.
The 2022-2023 Richmond Memorial “History by the Hearth” Lecture series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the library Reading Room with a presentation on “The President’s Lady, Martha Dandridge Custis Washington”.
This lecture is a collaboration between the Richmond Memorial Library and the Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) to host a Presidents Day program.
Special Collections Librarian Deborah Wood will present on the life of Martha Washington, wife of Revolutionary War general and first President George Washington. Chapter Constitution Committee Chair Robin Laney Ettinger will discuss Washington’s activities in support of her husband during the war.
Wood has planned several lectures for the 2023 year as well as special events in which the local DAR will collaborate and support the library’s efforts to bring history programs to the area. The library will have a presidential book display and has a large collection of books about the U.S. presidency for check out. For more information on the lecture series, call Wood at (585) 343-9550.
