BATAVIA — The community can learn more about this country’s first First Lady Martha Washington, by attending a presentation this Thursday at the Richmond Memorial Library.

The 2022-2023 Richmond Memorial “History by the Hearth” Lecture series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday in the library Reading Room with a presentation on “The President’s Lady, Martha Dandridge Custis Washington”.

