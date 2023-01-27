BATAVIA — Eligible residents can get in-person tax help and e-file for free at Richmond Memorial Library this tax season.
Richmond Memorial Library is partnering with volunteers from the New York State Department of Tax and Finance to offer income-eligible citizens assistance with filing their taxes online this tax season.
Tax Department employees will walk people through their income tax returns step-by-step as they complete and e-file their tax return for free.
Sessions will be offered on Thursdays from Feb. 2 to April 13.
n Those who earned $73,000 or less in 2022 qualify.
n Safe and secure online tax software is available.
n People can use on-site computers, or their own laptop, tablet, or mobile device.
n Only basic computer skills and an active email account are needed.
Those interested must schedule an appointment. Sessions are available from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact the library at (585) 343-9550 ext. 3 or visit the reference desk.
Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St. Find the library online at batavialibrary.org.
