Richmond Memorial Library books Indigo Flow

BATAVIA — Richmond Memorial Library will host the Batavia band Indigo Flow on Saturday in the group’s first show there.
The free performance will be at 1 p.m. in the library Gallery Room.
Indigo Flow is made up of David Knaudt, Justin Baiocco, Quentin Branciforte and Ross Chua. The library said the four combine their multifaceted, musical interests and artistic abilities to create new and innovative interpretations of classic songs from performers including The Eagles, The Killers, The Doobie Brothers, Orla Gartland and The Bee Gees.
“They’re local guys. It’s their first time they’re performing (at the library) as this group,” said Rita McCormack, Richmond Memorial adult and media services librarian. “In the past, Ross has performed solo, he’s also performed as an a cappella group. He’s performed four or five times on different things. He did a couple of solos and he did one as a duet.”
The adult and media services librarian said she set up the concert with Chua after he told her about Indigo Flow.
“They were supposed to perform for us before and we had to cancel. We rescheduled,” McCormack said as to how Saturday’s show was set.
“We’re trying to do different things like classical instrumental. Also, we want to draw in young people. I would think they would have a good (turnout),” she said. “We’ll have to wait and see. They’re local that’s why I’m hoping people will be drawn to them. I don’t think people realize that — the local talent that we have.”
Branciforte said the band members have been playing together since last July.
“We struggled for a while to come up with a name and finally landed with Indigo Flow. Our bass player, Justin, came to us with that name,” he said. “It’s not threatening, it’s peaceful, yet there’s excitement and movement to it, much like the music we create,” Branciforte said of the name, Indigo Flow. “I think our sound is both calming and uplifting, much like that whole experience, so it just seemed to fit.”
Branciforte said the band’s music we play is primarily rock, with a mix of alternative/indie music as well.
“We play covers and with these covers we like to add our own unique interpretation to have our own sound to these songs,” he said. “We accepted the gig because we wanted to branch out as a band to different venues and thought it would be a fun and interesting gig for us. We curate our music to be fitting for whatever specific audience we are playing for. With that being said, we are a band for everyone that we think that most people can enjoy the music and sound we put out.”
McCormack said there will be more music at the library in May. At 7 p.m. May 4, the Rochester Ukulele Orchestra will perform. Classical guitarist Peter Fletcher will be there at 1 p.m. May 6.