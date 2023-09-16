A film screening, a lecture and musical performance, and community book discussions are among the events remaining before the “Richmond Reads” author visits in October.
“Richmond Reads” is a community reading project organized by Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia.
The program’s 2023 selection is “Hang the Moon” by Jeannette Walls, which is a story about a woman living in Virginia during the Prohibition Era. Walls is scheduled to visit the library for a talk and book signing at 7 p.m. Oct. 10.
A series of programs leading up to Walls’ visit will help readers understand the period in which the novel is set, share their thoughts about the book, and possibly win a dinner with the author.
This year’s program also features a partnership with Batavia High School and Genesee Community College for events geared toward students at those schools.
The remaining public schedule includes:
n Sept. 21, Richmond Reads Reel Discussions: The 2017 film “The Glass Castle,” based on the memoir of the same name by Jeannette Walls, will be screened at 6 p.m. with a discussion to follow. This event will take place in the Gallery Room at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia. No registration required.
n Sept. 28, Music of Appalachia with Haley Moore: Fiddler Haley Moore of the Eastman Community Music School in Rochester will lecture and perform music from the time of “Hang the Moon” in a program beginning at 6 p.m. in Stuart Steiner Theatre at the Genesee Center for the Arts at Genesee Community College, 1 College Rd., Batavia. Sponsored by GCC’s Inclusive Excellence Committee and the GCC Library. Free to attend and all welcome.
n Oct. 2 and 4, Community Book Discussions. The discussions are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 9:30 a.m. Oct. 4. The only requirement to attend is to read “Hang the Moon.” The discussions will take place in the Reading Room at Richmond Memorial Library.
n Book Review Contest: Entries opened Sept. 1. The contest closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Write a review of “Hang the Moon” for a chance to win a dinner with the author on Oct. 10. Visit the library or batavialibrary.org for all information and link to review form.
Previous events for this year’s Richmond Reads included a bartender challenge fundraiser at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council’s Tavern 2.o.1 and a lecture about the local history of prohibition from historian Lynne Belluscio of Le Roy.
“Hang the Moon,” published in March, centers around Sallie Kincaid, a feisty and fearless – and terrified and damaged – young woman who inherits a bootlegging empire in prohibition era Virginia.
Sallie is the daughter of Duke Kincaid, the most powerful man in the county. Born at the turn of the 20th century into a life of privilege, Sallie remembers little about her mother who died in a violent argument with Duke. By the time she is 8 years old, Duke remarried and had a son, Eddie.
While Sallie is her father’s daughter, sharp-witted and resourceful, Eddie is his mother’s son, timid and cerebral. When Sallie tries to teach young Eddie to be more like their father, her daredevil coaching leads to an accident, and Sallie is cast out.
Nine years later, Sallie returns, determined to reclaim her place in the family. Sallie confronts the secrets that hide in the shadows of the Big House, navigates the factions in the family and town, and finally comes into her own as a bold, sometimes reckless bootlegger.
Kikus called “Hang the Moon” a “rollicking soap opera that keeps the pages turning with a surfeit of births, deaths, and surprising plot reveals.”
For more information about the book, author and events, visit the library or batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads.
Richmond Reads is made possible by the generosity of The Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.