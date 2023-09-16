BATAVIA – Musician and Educator Haley Moore will present a lecture and play Appalachain music from the 1920s on Sept. 28 in Stuart Steiner Theatre at the Genesee Center for the Arts at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road.
The program, scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m., is part of the Richmond Reads community reading project. Admission is free.
Richmond Reads features Jeannette Walls’ novel “Hang the Moon,” which is set during the Prohibition-era.
Moore will perform music that was popular during the time.
Moore is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music in Rochester. She received a bachelor’s degree in violin performance with Zvi Zeitlin in 2013 and her master’s in music education in 2015. She has taught fiddle and classical violin for nearly a decade, working with students of all ages, beginning to adult.
She was an adjunct professor of music education at Louisiana State University for a year before moving back to Rochester to teach at the Eastman Community Music School in 2015. She is also the string orchestra director at Canandaigua Academy and has taught in the Rochester City Schools and Rush Henrietta High School.
Moore is originally from California where she studied fiddle with Laurie Lewis, Fletcher Bright, Darol Anger, and Bruce Molsky and attended numerous fiddle camps on the west coast before moving to Rochester in 2009.
Moore specializes in Irish, Celtic, folk, bluegrass, and old time fiddle styles.
Richmond Reads is a community one-book program designed for the Richmond Memorial Library community. Each year, a committee selects a book and builds programs around the selection, culminating with a visit from the author.
The 2023 selection is “Hang the Moon,” the latest book from New York Times bestselling author Jeannette Walls, who will visit Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., for a talk and booksigning on Oct. 10.
This year’s related events include historical programs, book discussions, a film screening and more. The library has also partnered with Genesee Community College and Batavia High School to incorporate “Hang the Moon” into each school’s curriculum and participate in a student book review contest.
Richmond Reads is sponsored by The Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.
To learn more about attending events or supporting the Richmond Reads program, visit the library or batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads.
–––
Livestream link for Haley Moore’s presentation: https://vimeo.com/event/3701652