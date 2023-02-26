BATAVIA – A state University Buffalo professor who used to story of Black women’s experiences on the railroad to explore how technological progress has often meant their displacement will discuss her work, “Riding Jane Crow” at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia, on March 4.
The program with Dr. Miriam Thaggert is scheduled for 1 p.m. Her book’s full title is “Riding Jane Crow: African American Women on the American Railroad” (University of Illinois Press, June 2022).
Thaggert illuminates the stories of African American women as passengers and as workers on the 19th- and early-20th-century railroad.
“Riding Jane Crow” - the title is taken from the Jim Crow laws that legalized racial segregation - examines four instances of Black female railroad travel: the travel narratives of Black female intellectuals such as Anna Julia Cooper and Marcy Church Terrell; Black middle-class women who sued to ride in first class “ladies’ cars”; Black women railroad food vendors; and Black maids on Pullman trains.
Thaggert argues that the railroad represented a technological advancement that was entwined with African American attempts to secure social progress. Black women’s experiences on or near the railroad illustrate how American technologial progress has often meant their ejection or displacement, according to Thaggert.
Thaggert is an associate professor of English at the state University of Buffalo. She is also author of “Images of Black Modernism: Verbal and Visual Strategies of the HArlem Renaissance.” She also co-edited two volumes, “A History of the Harmle Renaissance and African American Literature in Transition, 1920-30,” both published by Cambridge University Press.
Copies of the book are available to borrow from the library. A limited number of copies will be available for purchase at the event.
