BATAVIA – A state University Buffalo professor who used to story of Black women’s experiences on the railroad to explore how technological progress has often meant their displacement will discuss her work, “Riding Jane Crow” at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia, on March 4.

The program with Dr. Miriam Thaggert is scheduled for 1 p.m. Her book’s full title is “Riding Jane Crow: African American Women on the American Railroad” (University of Illinois Press, June 2022).

