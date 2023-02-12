(TNS) - Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage — on the biggest stage in all of pop music — with her fiery halftime performance at Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII.

Thirteen minutes or so of quick-cut pop bangers minus the type of special guest that halftime typically features, Rihanna’s show also raised immediate speculation on social media that the 34-year-old superstar — who appeared in a billowing red jacket over a form-fitting vinyl-ish bodice — is pregnant for the second time, less than a year after she gave birth to her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

