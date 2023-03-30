Rising to the challenge
OPENING NIGHT: Warsaw musical ‘runs the gamut of human emotion’
Challenging students to push themselves and further develop their talents and capabilities, Warsaw Musical Director Ian Gayford chose “Bright Star” as this year’s production.
“One of the things I like best about directing our school musical is choosing a show that will appropriately challenge the students; I love seeing how they grow throughout the process, and how they interpret the material,” said Gayford.
Performances are scheduled for today and Friday at the high school.
The show is inspired by a true story of one woman at two different points in her life: the first, when she is a wild young thing growing up barefoot and carefree in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina; the second, when she is a well-to-do magazine editor in Asheville, 22 years later.
When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past — and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives.
“I have a set of students this year who are strong actors,” Gayford said, “and ‘Bright Star’ is a story that runs the gamut of human emotion, from the depths of despair to the heights of transcendent joy, and I have enjoyed working with the students on how to communicate those emotions through their character choices.”
The musical features music, book and story by Steve Martin and music, lyrics and story by Edie Brickell.
“‘Bright Star’ is somewhat unique among the musical repertoire, as it is a musical composed in a largely bluegrass style; this kind of music is very different from our most recent musical, Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid,’ and I thought it would provide the opportunity for students to explore a different set of vocal techniques,” Gayford said.
During the last few weeks of rehearsals, the cast and crew worked toward putting all the elements together for the show, including acting, singing, dancing, sets, props, costumes, lighting and sound.
“This is always the most stressful time of a production, but the students are working hard, and I’m proud of their perseverance,” said Gayford.
Production for “Bright Star” began in December.
Common with all shows, while working toward a common goal, the cast encountered scheduling conflicts, snow days, illness, conflicts with activities and more, but continued to push through to be ready for opening night. There were also many students involved in the production who are simultaneously involved in sports and/or have jobs.
“We also had the challenge of singing and speaking with a regional accent, as ‘Bright Star’ takes place in North Carolina. I’m pleased with the students’ effort and determination to create a meaningful piece of art,” said Gayford.
This year’s leading roles starring in “Bright Star” are three female roles and three male roles. The character of Alice Murphy is portrayed by Danielle Errington, a junior. The character of Margo Crawford is portrayed by Jade Mair-Miley, a junior. And the character of Lucy Grant is portrayed by Lily Boynton, a senior who plans to study marine biology after high school. The character of Billy Cane is portrayed by Maxwell Conway, a junior. The character of Jimmy Ray Dobs is portrayed by Lukas Felix, a sophomore. And the character of Mayor Dobbs is portrayed by Carter Pietzykowski, a freshman.
Zoey Kreutter is one of two seniors in the musical this year. She plans to study art education in college.
“Both of these students [Lily and Zoey] are a pleasure to work with. I wish them nothing but the best in their futures. All these students are talented, driven and committed to doing their best at all times,” said Gayford.
He continued, “‘Bright Star’ is a show that takes place in two different times – the 1920s and the 1940s, with the story weaving back and forth between the settings. Some of the students portray Storyteller Spirits, who serve as an ensemble that help to communicate the shifts in time and place.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: “Bright Star,” a musical featuring students from Warsaw Middle/High School.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
WHERE: Auditorium of Warsaw Middle/High School, 98 W. Court St., Warsaw.
TICKETS: $10. Available at the door.