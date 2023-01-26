Art work from more than 30 students from GLOW-area schools are featured in Rochester Institute of Technology’s annual “Start Here” art show.
Nearly 200 students from the greater Rochester region have work in the show.
The show includes 31 pieces from students at Batavia, Caledonia-Mumford, Geneseo, Honeoye Falls-Lima, Le Roy, Livonia, Pavilion, Wayland-Cohocton and York Central schools. The students range in age from sixth grade to seniors.
“The show is a great opportunity for the students work to be viewed on a larger scale than just the hallways at Wayland-Cohocton,” said Jen Bauman, an art teacher at Wayland-Cohocton High School. “As one of the high school art teachers, I appreciate the opportunities that we are given to broaden the students exposure to other high schoolers artwork and the art at the college.”
The pieces include such mediums as pastels, graphite, pencil, mixed media, watercolor, digital arts and even pinhole photography.
“It was exciting to see all of the great artwork. I was honored to be selected this year,” said Harper Antonucci, a sophomore at Geneseo Central School. Her piece, “Amenity,” was a charcoal drawing of aged hands clasped around a bowl.
Harper was one of five students who were among the exhibition’s award winners. The students were recognized during a formal ceremony at the show’s Jan. 20 opening reception.
The exhibition is on view through Feb. 4 in the Bevier Gallery at RIT.
Participating area students are:
n Batavia High School: Jakenzi Lee, senior, “Possessed,” ballpoint pen, pastel, acrylic; Amanda Audelo, senior, “Still Life,” graphite.
n Caledonia-Mumford High School: Markus Phillips, senior, “Cartooned Chaos,” copic markers; Kelsey Curtis, senior, “Clouded Consciousness,” mixed media on wooden panel.
n Geneseo High School: Harper Antonucci, sophomore, “Amenity,” charcoal; Megan Bailey, senior, untitled, digital collage; Jake Scoville, senior, “Midas,” photography/digital collage; Aiden Palazzo, senior, “Time,” ballpoint pen.
n Honeoyes Falls-Lima Middle School: D. Dechau, seventh grade, “Still-Life Drawing,” pencil; Mallory Chase, eighth grade, “Flowers,” watercolor; Willow Glanville, seventh grade, “Skull,” pencil; Allie Hawks, “Still Life,” pencil.
n Le Roy Junior-Senior High School: Mathew Temple, junior, “Unified Theory,” photography; Bethany Gracie, junior, “Who is She,” graphite and crayon; Natalee Shepard, junior, “Tears of a Falling Star,” graphite and colored pencils; Reagan Kemp, senior, “Neptune,” photography.
n Livonia Middle High School: Ella Keller, senior, untitled, acrylic; Madison Gerber, junior, untitled, printmaking; Cadence Chapman, senior, “Band Poster Redesign,” colored pencil; Morgan Meys, junior, “Radial Color Wheel Design,” colored pencil and marker; Luke Lawton, senior, untitled, computer graphics; Karly Lawton, freshman, untitled, studio art; Eden Arnold, sixth grade, “Starburst Sneaker,” marker; Rebekah, ninth grade, “Bottle and Apple,” pencil.
n Pavilion High School: Kathryn Blankenship, senior, “Reflections of Myself,” oil paint and class; Emalyn Yates, junior, “Vines,” charcoal.
n Wayland-Cohocton: Emily Henry, ninth grade, “Brighter days to come,” acrylic paint and record; Lilyin Mellick, sophomore, “When the moon comes out,” glass.
York Middle/High School: Kaylee Reimer, sophomore, untitled, pinhole photography and digital photography; Lalaith Spencer, sophomore, untitled, pencil; Isabella Fischer, sophomore, “Drifting,” mixed media.
Several students were further honored with awards for their work. They include:
n Jake Scoville, Geneseo, School of Design New Media Award.
n Bethany Gracies, Le Roy, School of Art Art Education Award 2D.
n Harper Antonucci, Geneseo, School of Art Robert Heischman Award.
n Mathew Temple, Le Roy, School of Film and Animation Visual Storytelling Award.
n Megan Bailey, Geneseo, School of Photographic Arts and Sciences Visual Media Award.