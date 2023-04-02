ROCHESTER – Five free headliner shows on outdoor stages were among the shows announced recently with the reveal of the full musical lineup for the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.
The nine-day festival, running June 23 to July 1, will mark the festival’s 20th anniversary edition.
“Sustaining an event of this magnitude has been realized thanks to hundreds of thousands of appreciative fans, talented musicians, overwhelming community support, collaborative corporate and government sponsorship support, and an enthusiastic team that goes above and beyond every June to make this Jazz Fest succeed. We are so appreciative of them all,” festival producers Marc Iacona and John Nugent said in announcing the 2023 shows.
Concerts will take place in 19 venues across downtown Rochester.
Musicians will travel to the Festival from 17 countries including the United States, Australia, Benin (West Africa), Canada, Cuba, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Italy, Japan, Mozambique, Norway, Scotland, South Africa, and Switzerland.
Hundreds of concerts are presented in three sets of shows, Headliner, Free Shows and Club Pass.
“We are committed to presenting a unique combination of Grammy Award-winning musicians for our Headliner Series, Club Pass Series, and free concerts. The power of the unity, community, and positive energy created during these nine days is second to none,” the producers said in a statement.
The Festival has earned a reputation for its eclectic blend of genres that stretch beyond jazz. The Festival often includes blues, R&B and the occasional rock ‘n’ roll act.
Here’s quick look at the main shows:
Headliner Series
Ticketed Headliner Shows return to Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre this year. The lineup:
n June 23: Pat Metheny Side-Eye, 8 p.m.
n June 24: Keb’ Mo’, 8 p.m.
n June 25: Omara Portuondo, “VIDA” The Farewell Tour, 4 p.m.
n June 27: Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That ...Tour 2023, 8 p.m.
Tickets for Bonnie Raitt, which went on sale in December, have sold out. Tickets for the other headliner shows are on sale now.
Free Headliner Shows
Five free headliner shows will be presented on outdoor stages. No tickets are required. Shows go on rain or shine.
The Festival, with an increased level of sponsorship from Wegmans, will present four nights of free headliner shows on the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5. Two shows will be offered each night.
The schedule:
n June 28 - Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, 9 p.m.
n June 29 - Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, 9 p.m.
n June 30 - Artimus Pyle Band Celebrating Lynyrd Skynyrd, 9 p.m.
n July 1 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, 9 p.m.
Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, marking their eight appearance at RIJF, will close out the Festival.
More than 100 free shows and events will be presented on nine free stages, including:
n 49 shows on the City of Rochester Jazz Street Stage presented by the Community Foundation.
n 16 free shows in the new Wegmans Pavilion on East Avenue at Chestnut Street.
n Squeezers Nightly Jam Sessions presented by the DiMarco Group at the Hyatt Regency Rochester.
n Nightly 6 p.m. shows in the Rochester Regional Health Tent.
n 8 shows on the Wegmans Stage at Parcel 5.
n 5 Jazz Workshops for music students sponsored by Wegmans and led by artists performing at the Festival sponsored by Wegmans led by artists performing at the Festival.
n 5 Noon concerts in the Rochester Monroe County Central Library.
n 2 shows on the City of Rochester Stage at East & Chestnut.
n Scholarship concert at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.
The City of Rochester Stage at East Avenue and Chestnut Street, will feature two shows on June 24, St Paul & The Broken Bones at 9 p.m.
Club Pass Series
The Festival’s signature Club Pass Series will present 192 shows in 11 venues.
Festival producers have highlighted these picks and rising stars: Samara Joy, Gabrielle Cavassa, The Baylor Project, Camille Thurman with Darrell Green Quartet, NYChillharmonic, Joe Robinson, Joey Alexander Trio, Glen David Andrews, Kenny Werner & Gregoire Maret Celebrating Toots Thielemans, and Tia Fuller Quintet.
Club Passes, available as a 3- or 9-Day Pass allow unlimited access to shows and are shareable and transferable. No advance tickets are sold for Club Pass shows. Passes are on sale at RochesterJazz.com.
Club Pass venues include Hatch Recital Hall, Hyatt Ballroom, Kilbourn Hall, Glory House International, Little Theatre, Max of Eastman Place, Montage Music Hall, Rochester Regional Health Big Tent, Temple Building Theater, Theater at Innovation Square, and the Wilder Room.
New this year, 3-Day Student Club Passes will be offered for students ages 25 and younger at a discounted price from a regular 3-Day Pass. The 3-Day Student Club Pass will be available for purchase in-person only starting June 19 at the Ticket Shop. Student ID required.
“From emerging artists to iconic music legends, our stages will once again celebrate some of the finest creative improvised music from around the world,” said Nugent, who is also the Festival’s artistic director. “We’ll see YOU on Jazz Street!”
For the full concert schedule and other Festival information, go to https://www.rochesterjazz.com/ .
2023 Full Lineup
78 RPM Big Band, Airmen of Note, Akiko Tsuruga Organ Group, Al Chez & the Brothers of Funk, Albino Mbie, Alexi Tuomarila Quartet, All in Brass Band, American Patchwork Quartet, Artimus Pyle Band Celebrating Lynyrd Skynyrd, Atlas Band, B.D. Lenz Group, Bassel & the Supernaturals, Big Lazy, Bill Frisell Trio, Bill Goodwin Trio, Bill Tiberio Band, Blue Moon Marquee, Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That…Tour 2023, Brockport Big Band, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Camille Thurman with Darrel Green Quartet, Catherine Russell, Celebrating Toots Thielemans With Kenny Werner & Gregoire Maret, Chris Lewis & the Jon Ballantyne Trio, Chris Minh Doky All Stars, Chris Whiteman Trio, Christian Sands, Christian Sands Trio, Corner House, Cory Weeds Quartet, Curtis Stigers, Damon Fowler, Dave Restivo Trio + Christine Jensen, David Hazeltine, David Hazeltine Quartet, Dawn Thomson & Gary Versace, Deanna Witkowski Plays Mary Lou Williams, Dear Marian: Laura Dubin Trio Plays Marian McPartland, Diana Herold & Helium, Doc Robinson, Durham County Poets, Eastman Youth Jazz Orchestra w/ Herb Smith, Eastman Community Music School (ECMS) Faculty w/ Special Guest Vocalists!, ECMS Jazz Alumni, ECMS Jazz Combos Directed by Bob Sneider, Eddie 9v, Eldorado Slim Featuring Scott Sharrard of Little Feat, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Erez Aviram Ensemble, Eri Yamamoto & Bruce Barth, Eastman School of Music-RIJF, Fred Costello, Gabrielle Cavassa, Gate Swingers Big Band, Glen David Andrews, Greece Jazz Band, Harold Danko, Harry Allen Trio, Helen Sung Quartet+, Helen Sung Solo, High School Jazz Bands, Houston Person & Eric Person, Houston Person & Eric Person “Person2Person,” iGNiTE, Joe Beard Band, Joe Robinson, Joel Frahm Trio, Joey Alexander Trio, Joona Toivanen Jazz & Flyfishing, Jonatavious Willis, Juliet Lloyd, Keb’ Mo’, Kurt Rosenwinkel Quartet, Latriste Fulton & The Frequencies, Lionel Loueke & Gretchen Parlato, Los Angeles Jazz Orchestra, Luis Deniz Quartet, Mambo Kings, Marc Broussard, Mark Guiliana Quartet, Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles, Matthew Whitaker, Melody Masters Big Band, Mike Kaupa’s Ecms Ensembles! Saturday Ensemble & Junior Jazz, Miss Tess, Ms. Lisa Fischer w/ Taylor Eigsti, Music Educators Big Band, Nancy Kelly, Nathan Paul & the Admirables, Nduduzo Makhathini, Neil Swainson Trio, Nellie McKay, New Horizons Big Band Directed by Priscilla Todd Brown, New Horizons Jazz Band Directed by Don Sherman, Nick Finzer Sextet, NYChillharmonic, Oddgeir Berg Trio, Okan, Olli Hirvonen Group, Omara Portuondo “Vida,” Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Pedrito Martinez, Penfield Big Band, Peter Johnstone & Tommy Smith, Phylicia Rae Sealy, Ralph Alessi & This Against That, Rich Thompson Trio, Richie Goods & Chien Chien “Connected,” Rochester Metro Jazz Orchestra, Samara Joy, Soul Stew, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, St Paul & the Broken Bones, Steve Smith & Vital Information, Syndicate Jazz Octet, Tatiana Eva-Marie, The Baylor Project, The Bossa Nova Wave Diego Figueiredo + Ken Peplowski, The Buddahood, The Clements Brothers, Tia Fuller Quintet, Tom Guarna Trio, Tommy Gearhart, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Twisted Pine, USP, VickiKristinaBarcelona, Victoria Victoria w/Charlie Hunter, Vince Ercolamento & Friends, Vincent Peirani, Violet Mary
Omara Portuondo, “VIDA” The Farewell Tour, will stop June 25 at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival.