ROCHESTER — The Ellwanger Garden, brimming with rare and beautiful perennials, will open to the public during select weekends in May and June.
Located at 625 Mount Hope Ave., Rochester’s “secret garden” is maintained by The Landmark Society of Western New York as a living preservation site. The site, established in 1867 by Rochester nurseryman George Ellwanger, boasts eight different kinds of perennials, including strong collections of peonies, roses, daylilies, hostas, irises and spring and summer flowering bulbs.
The garden will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. during the Lilac Festival weekends of May 13 and 14 and May 20 and 21. The garden will also be open June 3 and 4 for Rose/Peony Weekend.
Look for signs directing visitors to nearby off-site parking.
Admission is free; a suggested $5 donation is appreciated to help maintain the garden.
The Landmark Society of Western New York, Inc. is one of the oldest and most active preservation organizations in America, serving nine Western New York counties. Formed in 1937, The Landmark Society continues to protect the unique architectural heritage of the region and promote preservation and planning principles that foster healthy and sustainable communities.
For additional information about The Landmark Society, visit www.landmarksociety.org.