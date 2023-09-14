GENESEO — British rock band The Struts will headline the Hoochenanny Festival in Geneseo on Oct. 21.
The show comes two weeks before the band releases its fourth studio album, “Pretty Vicious,” and begins a fall U.S. tour.
Four other muisc acts are scheduled to appear at the festival, which celebrates the state’s thriving whiskey culture with what organizers describe as “an extraordinary blend of music, craft spirits, local heritage and the elements that make life interesting.”
“Hoochenanny offers a chance for fans to experience the best of the best through music, culture, bourbon
and celebrating the art of the craft,” organizer Tommy Brunett, CEO and co-founder of Iron Smoke Distillery, said in a news release.
The Struts bring an electrifying edge to the festival.
The quartet, which formed in Derby, Derbyshire, in 2012, features lead vocalist Luke Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott, and drummer Gethin Davies.
The band has cited as its influences such varied acts as Queen, The Darkness, The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Def Leppard, The Killers, The Smiths, Oasis, the Libertines, Michael Jackson, The Strokes, The Vaccines and My Chemical Romance.
The Struts released its debut album, “Everybody Wants,” in 2014. Their next album, “Pretty Vicious,” is scheduled for release on Nov. 3.
“This record showcases each individual member’s strength. It’s some of our favourite music, hands down, we’ve ever conjured up and it’s the record everyone’s been waiting for,” the band said in an Aug. 9 Facebook post.
The Struts have become known for infectious energy and larger-than-life performances.
“Hoochenanny is all about celebrating the uncommon, honoring the makers and creators, and invigorating the spirit. With The Struts and an eclectic cast of supporting acts, fans can expect an evening that resonates with energy, creativity, and the shared joy of music and spirits,” the festival said in a news release.
Joining The Struts is an eclectic cast of supporting acts. The lineup includes Los Straitjackets, known for their masked performances and instrumental surf rock; the Sam Grisman Project, featuring the music of Garcia and Grisman; and festival opener Public Water Supply.
“Our stellar and diverse line-up capped off with The Struts matches our dedication to delivering an experience that ignites the senses and delivers on our mission to cultivate the uncommon and awesome,” Brunett said.
A variety of ticket options are available online.
Attendees must be 21 and older to consume alcohol at the festival, including tastings at the Rickhouse Rendezvous.
For more information on Hoochenanny or to purchase tickets, visit www.hoochenanny.com.
This event is supported by a Market New York grant from Empire State Development and I LOVE NY/New York State’s Division of Tourism through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.