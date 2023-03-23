CALEDONIA-MUMFORD: Elvis-inspired ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ returns to Caledonia
CALEDONIA- Classic hit songs from the 1950s are taking center stage in the auditorium at Caledonia-Mumford Central School, 99 North St., as “Bye Bye Birdie” returns to the school.
“It has a rich history,” says director Erin Hodge. “Many family members came up to us after we announced the show and said that they had been in previous productions of it.
“In a time when so many of the schools are putting on new musicals, we thought it would be wonderful to reach back into the roots and celebrate a Broadway production so that our students can have their own story about ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ to share,” said Hodge.
Performances are scheduled March 24 to 26 in the school auditorium.
The Cal-Mum production is a unique fictional version of the classic musical that was originally influenced by Elvis Presley being drafted into the Army in 1957.
“Our story is when Conrad Birdie a fictional rock and roll star is drafted. So Conrad’s agent Albert and Albert’s longtime girlfriend and secretary Rosie come up with a plan for one last hit before he goes into the Army and it involves giving his last kiss to a random girl in one of his fan clubs and then releasing a song that would be a hit called, ‘One Last Kiss’,” said Hodge.
Hodge said “Bye Bye Birdie” is a family friendly production that she is hoping people of all ages will enjoy.
“The comedy comes into play when the random girl that they pick, Kim, she has just agreed to go steady with her boyfriend Hugo and so the whole town of Sweet Apple, Ohio, is completely turned upside down when Kim and her friends and her family experience this big star coming to town,” said Hodge.
The original musical was a 1960-1961 Broadway production and was a Tony Award–winning success. It also become a London production has had several major revivals, a sequel, a 1963 film, and a 1995 television production.
For students at Cal-Mum getting into the characters and costumes from the 1950s was an educational experience. Hodge said many had to use Google just to find out what a rotary phone was and how to use one.
Hodge said she hopes that people who come and see the production will not only laugh and have a good time but also remember what life like back then.
“I think in some ways things are very different. Obviously, the fashion is a little bit different but I think the idea of celebrities has always been kind of a thing, and probably always will be. When it comes down to it, the show is about relationships,” said Hodge.
This is not the first time the production as been performed in Caledonia either. It has been done three other times: 1971, 1995, and 2008.
Hodge said she hopes the show will bring back memories for some audience members and also help to create new ones for others.
“I think there is just an energy that excites you when you do to a show like this, Hodge said. “It just excites you. We have a large orchestra pit. To have all of those instruments playing, the lights and the sound, the costumes and when you see it all together you smile. I would just hope that they would come away with a fun evening that they enjoy, making some new memories.”
A Quick Look
WHAT: “Bye Bye Birdie,” a musical featuring Caledonia-Mumford Central School students.
WHEN: 7 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 26.
WHERE: Auditorium at Caledonia-Mumford High School, 99 North St., Caledonia.
TICKETS: $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students. For information, go to https://www.cal-mum.org/