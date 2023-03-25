Victoria Rogoyski will attend Girls’ State

Victoria Rogoyski

BATAVIA — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit -576 of Le Roy has selected a high school junior to attend this year’s Empire Girls State the week of July 3 at SUNY Brockport.

Victoria Rogoyski of Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School has been selected to attend. As a citizen of the New York Girls State, she will study local, county, and state government processes during the five-day nonpartisan political learning experience.

