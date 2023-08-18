Rosalynn Carter to celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies, cupcakes

Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 64F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.