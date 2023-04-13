Livingston County Historian's Office Some of the old audio-visual items that will be digitized by the Livingston County Historian's Office.

Voices that have not been heard or seen in decades will bring history to life following preservation and digitization by the Livingston County Historian’s Office.

The Livingston County Historian’s Office has received a $6,300 grant from the Rochester Regional Library Council to convert old audio-visual materials into a digital format that will preserve the items and improve access to them.

