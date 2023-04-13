Voices that have not been heard or seen in decades will bring history to life following preservation and digitization by the Livingston County Historian’s Office.
The Livingston County Historian’s Office has received a $6,300 grant from the Rochester Regional Library Council to convert old audio-visual materials into a digital format that will preserve the items and improve access to them.
The items – there are about 50 dating from the 1950s to the 1990s – include reel-to-reel audio tapes, reel-to-reel films, cassette tapes, VHS tapes, and large-format aerial photographs.
“The physical formats are either completely obsolete or difficult to view or play using legacy equipment, so they must be digitized to be able to view and utilize them,” Livingston County Historian Holly C. Watson told The Livingston County News.
The grant from the RRLC Collections & Access Grant program will allow the Historian’s Office to contract with a professional vendor to assess, clean and digitize the items which will then make them viewable and shareable with the public.
Most of the objects to be preserved were created by the Livingston County Historian’s Office with a few exceptions of items that were donated to the archives over the years.
The items contain oral histories collected by former County Historian Marie Preston in the 1950s, audio and/or video of local events, and local historical presentations, including several performances by Seneca groups.
Without preservation through digitization, the materials are at high risk of loss due to natural disaster, degradation, and further obsolescence of playback equipment, Watson said.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
Watson said the Historian’s Office was grateful to the RRLC and Livingston County Board of Supervisors for supporting the project, which relates to communities across Livingston County.
“We look forward to hearing local musicians and voices from our past and are excited to share the recordings with their descendants today,” Watson said.
The digital media will be catalogued and uploaded to New York Heritage, a digital repository that is free and available to anyone.
The project will also mark the launch of a profile on the New York Heritage site for the Livingston County Historian’s Office.
Through New York Heritage, the Historian’s Office hopes to be able to share more primary sources from its collections.
The RRLC Collections & Access Grant program supports member projects that improve access to collections and makes them more accessible and available to end users.
