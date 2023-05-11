BATAVIA — Northgate Church will host a rummage sale to support its “Connected Community” in Gahanda, Rwanda.
The sale will take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in the gym at the Northgate South Campus on 350 Bank Street Rd.
Northgate will be funding food and agricultural projects throughout the village, helping many of the families learn to grow and maintain sustenance for their loved ones, which is something that is not prevalent in Rwanda.
For more information, call (585) 343-4011 or visit https://fb.me/e/13p4dKgCc.