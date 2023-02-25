NIAGARA FALLS — Applications are due April 30 for the Jean Hopkins Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship program was established in 2021. It consists of a $500 award to help aid in the costs of pursuing educational opportunities beyond high school, officials from Niagara Pride said in a news release.
The scholarship is aimed primarily at benefiting LGBTQ+ young adults, and allies who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing social justice, reducing inequities, and increasing the overall health of their community.
Niagara Pride is a nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and Western New York. It offers educational programming, engages in charitable works, and offers social programming to create safe and welcoming environment for all those who identify as LGBTQQI+ in Western New York.
