First Fridays are becoming Second Saturdays in the village of Dansville.
Second Saturday will launch on Jan. 14 with the theme, “Do You Want to Find a Snowman?”
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 9:23 am
Second Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for what the Dansville Area Chamber of Commerce Events Committee describes as “a mini downtown festival.”
Vendors, shopping, family activities, dining and more are planned in downtown Dansville.
The first Second Saturday includes a snowman scavenger hunt. The self-directed scavenger hunt will run through Jan. 30. Snowmen may be found in various village locations.
Six prizes - three for adults, three for children - will be awarded to the snowman hunters with the most correct answers. There is a limit of one prize per family
Businesses on and off Main Street, vendors and organizations have been invited to participate with a promotion or special activity, information table or event that fits the audience they wish to reach as long as the activity is family friendly.
The committee had discussed changing the date of the event and the “response was highly positive,” according to committee co-chairs Julee Acomb and Salome Farraro.
“We believe attendance will increase and the 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. time frame is very friendly to our local brick-and-mortar businesses,” the co-chairs said in a December announcement about the change.
Like First Fridays, all Second Saturdays will have a theme. Participants do not need to follow the theme, though it is encourage.
Participation among outdoor vendors and organizations needing sidewalk space is expected to increase when the warmer spring and summer months arrive.
Second Saturdays run through November. The schedule and themes include:
n Feb. 11: Board Game Day.
n March 11: Rainboots & Umbrellas. With a parade.
n April 8: Our Friends in Law Enforcement.
n May 13: Get Outside. With a car cuise and music.
n June 10: Fairy Fest. With music.
n July 8: Baseball Mom & Apple Pie at the Dansville Gliders baseball game in Babcock Park.
n Aug. 12: Heritage Day. With music.
n Sept. 8: Kidding Around Downtown. With music.
n Oct. 14: Fall Fest. With music.
n Nov. 11: Simple Abundance.
For updates, follow Second Saturday Dansville on Facebook and Instagram.
For more information, email dansvillechambermarketing@gmail.com.
