Seed library available to public in Warsaw
WARSAW — A village seed library is accepting donations.
The seed library is located at Warsaw Public Library. It’s offered through the library and the Master Gardeners of the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wyoming County.
September and October are a great time of year to save seeds, since many plants are maturing, organizers said in a news release. More and more growers are wanting to grow their favorite flowers and vegetables at home.
Saving seeds is a fun hobby allowing people to preserve favorite varieties they might not be able to find in seed catalogs. Sharing them with friends and neighbors is also a great way to preserve specific strains.
Organizers advise:
n Choose open-pollinated plants only over hybrid varieties.
n Always choose your seeds from open-pollinated, mature, and disease-free plants.
Tomatoes, beans, lettuce, and peas are a good place to start if choosing vegetable seeds. Many flowers are open pollinated as well.
There are many methods and tips for harvesting, drying, storing, and germinating your saved seeds.
The seed library offers seeds to the public, but organizers also encourage donations of leftover or saved seeds to help keep it supplied.
Making a seed donation is very easy and there are small envelopes available for donations.
The seed library also offers fact sheets explaining the best seeds to save, storage techniques, germinations testing, seed viability information, and growing saved seeds,
For more information or to make a large seed donation, contact Don Gasiewicz at (585) 786-2251 or drg35@cornell.edu.