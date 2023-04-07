Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, 100% whole wheat bread, diced pears.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Chefs choice entree, rice, mixed vegetables, multigrain bread, diced peaches, vitamin C juice.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Spaghetti with meatballs, Burssels sprouts, 100% whole wheat bread, fruit cocktail.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Beef stroganoff, oven-browned potatoes, chopped spinach, 100% whole wheat bread, ice cream. Chocolate Milk Day.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Ravioli with red sauce, yellow beas, 100% whole wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, vitamin C juice.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Chicken cacciatore, brown rice, peas, pineapple, cottage cheese.
nTuesday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, applesauce, grape juice.
nWednesday: turkey meat sauce with whole wheat pasta, carrots, broccoli, wheat bread slice, diced peaches, lemon bar.
nThursday: Kielbasa with peppers and onions, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, Mandarin oranges, cranberry juice, chocolate mousse.
nFriday: Fish patty, burger bun, mashed sweet potatoes, boiled cabbage, grapes, apple juice, chocolate chip cookie.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 North Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Baked fish, herbed red potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, pears.
nTuesday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, German potato salad, peas, peanut butter cookies.
nWednesday: Cold roast beef, Swiss cheese, macaroni salad, carrot salad, tropical fruit.
nThursday: Stuffed cabbage with sauce, mashed potatoes, corn, tapioca pudding.
nFriday: Chicken patty with bun, tater tots, French-style green beans, Mandarin oranges.