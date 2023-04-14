Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Scalloped potatoes and ham casserole, diced carrots, multigrain bread, applesauce, vitamin C juice.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Ground beef goulash, green beans, 100% whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): BBQ chicken, rice, broccoli florets, multigrain bread, diced pears.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Pork chops with apples, German potato salad, mixed vegetables, 100% whole wheat bread, cookie, vitamin C juice.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Knockwurst with hot dog bun, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, carrots, spinach, mixed fruit, orange juice.
nTuesday: Lemon pepper fish, roasted potatoes, broccoli, seasoned butternut squash, wheat roll, apple strawberry Jell-O.
nWednesday: BBQ pork, Brussels sprouts, carrots, pear, cranberry juice, vanilla pudding.
nThursday: Chicken and veggie stir fry, white rice, sugar snap peas, peaches, apple juice.
nFriday: Goulash, peas and onions, cauliflower, wheat bread slice, tropical fruit, Lorna Doones.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Lasagna with meat sauce, tossed salad, apple crisp, orange juice.
nTuesday: Chicken Florentine, Parmesan noodles, spinach, peaches.
nWednesday: Egg salad, cottage cheese, pasta salad, fruited Jell-O.
nThursday: Meatloaf with gravy, au gratin potatoes, broccoli sugar cookies.
nFriday: BBQ pork with bun, mashed potatoes, warm apples, cole slaw.