Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Chicken Parmesan, mashed potatoes, chopped spinach, multigrain bread, fruit cocktail.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Sliced ham, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, 100% whole wheat bread, diced pears, vitamin C juice.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Manicotti with red sauce, cauliflower, Italian bread, ambrosia.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Chili con carne, rice, green beans, Italian bread, ice cream cup.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Beef stew, diced potatoes, Brussels sprouts, Italian bread, banana.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Sloppy joe, burger bun, zucchini, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, vanilla mousse.
nTuesday: Maple Dijon pork chop, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots, grape juice, pear crisp.
nWednesday: Chicken salad, burger bun, tomato cucumber salad, broccoli salad, peaches, apple juice.
nThursday: Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, peas, grapes, cranberry juice.
nFriday: Chili, corn bread, cauliflower, wax beans, clementine, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Roast turkey, dressing casserole, mashed sweet potatoes, California vegetable, strawberry mousse.
nTuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, cherry crisp, orange juice.
nWednesday: Chili con carne, corn bread, rice, mixed vegetables, fruit cocktail.
nThursday: Chicken cordon blue, trice baked potato, spinach, snickerdoodle cookies.
nFriday:Salisbury steak with gravy, squash, Brussels sprouts, pears.