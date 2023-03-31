Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, multigrain bread, ambrosia, Vitamin C juice.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Sweet and sour chicken, oven-browned potatoes, diced carrots, multigrain bread, applesauce.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Barbecue pork with hamburger bun, sweet potatoes, broccoli florets, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Pepper steak, rice, green beans, 100% whole wheat bread, tropical fruit.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Good Friday. Breaded fish, tartar sauce, hamburger bun; sweet potatoes, peas, pudding with fruit treat.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Pork loin with apple raisin sauce and sliced apples, Brussels sprouts, corn, wheat bread slice, grape juice, peaches.
nTuesday: Stuffed shells with meat sauce, peas, carrots, wheat bread slice, mixed fruit, brownie.
nWednesday: Pot roast with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, apple sauce, cranberry juice.
nThursday: Oven-fried chicken, roast potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread slice, clementine, apple juice, chocolate chip cookies.
nFriday: Macaroni and cheese, beets, spinach, grapes, orange juice.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 North Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, beets, pineapple tidbits.
nTuesday: Goulash, California vegetables, blueberry cobbler.
nWednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, carrots, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday: Chicken breast, peppers with onions and mushrooms, wild rice, wax and green beans, banana pudding.
nFriday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, chocolate chip cookies