Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu, Leisuretimers, and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, and Leisuretimers; and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Cold Plate. Roast beef, two slices of multigrain bread, broccoli salad, fruit cocktail.
nTuesday (Havenwood and Leisuretimers sites open): Spaghetti with meat sauce, wax beans, tossed salad with dressing, Italian bread, fresh berries.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Italian sausage with peppers and hot dog bun, lima beans, ambrosia.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Chicken rice casserole, broccoli, multigrain bread, brownie, vitamin C juice.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Ground beef goulash, chopped spinach, whole wheat roll, banana.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Chili, corn bread, cauliflower, zucchini, mixed fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie.
nTuesday: Carnitas with Spanish rice, white tortilla, roasted corn, black beans, pear.
nWednesday: Chicken salad, burger bun, tomato cucumber salad, broccoli salad, plum, orange juice.
nThursday: Chopped steak with onion and mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, peach, apple juice.
nFriday: Whole wheat pasta with meatballs and sauce, chopped spinach, pineapple.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Goulash, Italian green beans, apple crisp, juice.
nTuesday: Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, cauliflower, mousse.
nWednesday: Cold fried chicken, potato salad, broccoli salad, berries.
nThursday: Ham steak, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, chocolate chip cookies.
nFriday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, German potato salad, peas, peanut butter cookies.