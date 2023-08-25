Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu, Leisuretimers, and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, and Leisuretimers; and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Pork chop with apples, sweet potatoes, green beans, multigrain bread, cake.
nTuesday (Havenwood and Leisuretimers sites open): Sloppy Joe with hamburger bun, mixed vegetables, macaroni salad, tropical fruit.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Cold plate. Tuna salad, cucumber and tomato salad, two slices whole wheat bread, ambrosia, vitamin C juice.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Spinach and cheese frittata, O’Brien potatoes, California blend vegetables, whole wheat bread, fresh berries.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Chicken cacciatore, vegetable rice pilaf, whole wheat roll, banana.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Chicken Alfredo with pasta, peas, zucchini, Clementine, apple juice.
nTuesday: Meatloaf with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, apple sauce, cranberry juice.
nWednesday: Chicken Caesar salad, tomato cucumber salad, carrot raisin salad, wheat bread slice, peach, grape juice.
nThursday: Egg and cheese bake, peppers and onions, spinach, wheat bread slice, grapes, orange juice oatmeal raisin cookie.
nFriday: Garlic herb pork loin, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, wheat roll, pear crisp.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Chicken salad, pasta salad, broccoli salad, brownie.
nTuesday: Chicken and shrimp jambalya, dirty rice, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit.
nWednesday: Baked fish, red potatoes, broccoli with cheese, pears.
nThursday: Beef stew, mashed potatoes, carrots, Rice Krispie bar.
nFriday: Italian sausage, peppers and onions, red potatoes, carrots, cherry crisp, juice.