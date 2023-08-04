Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu, Leisuretimers, and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, and Leisuretimers; and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Chili con carne, fiesta corn, cauliflower, corn bread, diced pears.
nTuesday (Havenwood and Leisuretimers sites open): Chicken breast with gravy, mashed potatoes, zucchini, whole wheat bread, pudding/topping.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Meat lasagna casserole, peas and carrots, whole wheat roll, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Tuna noodle casserole, diced beets, multigrain bread, cake.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Cold plate. Egg salad, two slices whole wheat bread, gelatin with whipped topping, vitamin C juice.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Turkey meat sauce with stuffed shells, broccoli, peas, tropical fruit, chocolate mousse.
nTuesday: Tuna salad, croissant, Claremont salad, beet salad, melon, apple juice.
nWednesday: BBQ pork, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, carrots, apple strawberry Jell-O.
nThursday: Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, carrots, asparagus, grapes, apple juice.
nFriday: Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions, sub roll, spinach, corn, clementine.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes , green beans, pumpkin muffin.
nTuesday: Roast beef and swiss, macaroni salad, carrot salad, tropical fruit.
nWednesday: Fish stick, rice pilaf, spinach, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday: Baked ziti, California vegetable, blueberry cobbler.
nFriday: Lemon pepper chicken, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, juice