Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Vitamin C juice, beef stew with rice, diced beets, multigrain bread, cake.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, ham loaf with mustard, diced potatoes, broccoli florets, whole wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, multigrain bread, dessert.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, whole wheat bread, tropical fruit, chocolate milk.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Beef vegetable soup, baked breaded fish with hamburger bun, baked beans, zucchini squash, Mandarin oranges.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Fish with crumb topping, roasted potatoes, green beans, wheat bread slice, clementine, apple juice.
nTuesday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, applesauce, grape juice.
nWednesday: Turkey meatsauce with whole wheat pasts, carrots, broccoli, wheat bread slice, diced peaches, lemon bar.
nThursday: Chicken Cacciatore, brown rice, peas, cottage cheese, pineapple.
nFriday: Pork loin with mashed sweet potatoes, asparagus, corn, wheat bread slice, grapes, chocolate mousse.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Turkey stew, mashed potatoes, California vegetable, fruit cocktail.
nTuesday: Tilapia with lemon sauce, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, Mandarin oranges.
nWednesday: Lasagna with meatsauce, tossed salad, apple crisp, orange juice.
nThursday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, German potato salad, carrots, chocolate chip cookies.
nFriday: Chicken Florentine, Parmesan noodles, spinach, lemon mousse, apple juice.