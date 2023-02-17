Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Presidents Day. No meals served.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, beef stroganoff, rice, peas, whole wheat bread, diced peaches.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, turkey tetrazzini, diced beets, whole wheat bread, fruit cocktail.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Veal scaloppini with rice, shredded cabbage, multigrain bread, applesauce.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, tuna noodle casserole, stewed tomatoes, multigrain bread, banana.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Presidents Day. Meal sites closed.
nTuesday: Roasted pork loin with raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread slice, mandarin oranges, apple juice.
nWednesday: Lemon pepper fish, roasted potatoes, broccoli, seasoned butternut squash, wheat roll, fresh apple, strawberry Jell-O.
nThursday: Chicken pan pie, biscuit, green beans, beets, clementine.
nFriday: Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, carrots, spinach, mixed fruit, orange juice.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Presidents Day. Office closed.
nTuesday: Beef stew with mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, carrots, mandarin oranges.
nWednesday: Baked fish, red potatoes, spinach, ambrosia.
nThursday: Cheeseburger bun, tater tots, green beans, tropical fruit.
nFriday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, tapioca pudding, apple juice.