Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Vitamin C juice, sausage and peppers with hot dog bun, sweet potatoes, chopped spinach, diced pears.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Hamburger patty with hamburger bun, baked beans, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranes.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, roast pork with gravy, rice, lima beans, whole wheat bread, applesauce.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, chicken breast with gravy, sweet potatoes, peas, whole wheat bread, canned diced pears.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, tuna noodle casserole, Harvard beets, multigrain bread, fruit cocktail.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Goulash, peas and onions, cauliflower, wheat bread slice, tropical fruit Lorna Doones.
nTuesday: Shredded barbecue pork, roasted potatoes, broccoli, black beans, wheat roll, pineapple.
nWednesday: Chicken veggie stir fry, white rice, sugar snap peas, peaches, orange Jell-O, apple juice.
nThursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, capri blend vegetables, wheat roll, fresh apple.
nFriday: Fish patty, burger bun, mashed sweet potatoes, boiled cabbage, grapes, chocolate chip cookie, apple juice.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, succotash, peaches, apple juice.
nTuesday: Tortellini with mini meatballs, cauliflower, chocolate lava cake.
nWednesday: Chicken with gravy, biscuit, mashed potatoes, California vegetable, fruit cocktail.
nThursday: Philly cheesesteak with bun, red potatoes, broccoli, banana pudding.
nFriday: Tilapia, au gratin potatoes, spinach, orange.