Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Vitamin C juice, ground beef and gravy with rice, red cabbage, whole wheat bread, diced peaches.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, lasagna casserole, whole kernel corn, multigrain bread, cake.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, sliced ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole wheat bread, diced pears.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Chili con carne soup with crackers, manicotti with alfredo sauce, broccoli florets, whole wheat bread, dessert.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, chicken ala king, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, multigrain bread, applesauce.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Shredded pork, Brussels sprouts, corn, two wheat bread slices, peaches, grape juice.
nTuesday: Oven fried chicken, roasted potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread slice, clementine, apple juice.
nWednesday: Pot roast with gracy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, applesauce, cranberry juice.
nThursday: Tuna noodle casserole, beets, spinach, wheat bread slice, grapes, orange juice.
nFriday: Stuffed shells with meatsauce, peas, carrots, wheat bread slice, mixed fruit, brownie.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Stuffed cabbage with sauce, mashed potatoes, corn, pears.
nTuesday: Chicken with onions, peppers, mushrooms; wild rice, green and yellow beans, strawberry mousse, orange juice.
nWednesday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, spinach, sugar cookies, orange juice.
nThursday: Ham, scalloped potatoes, beets, pineapple tidbits, apple juice.
nFriday: Seafood newburg, broccoli, blueberry crisp.