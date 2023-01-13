Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. No meals served.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, chicken parmesan, mashed potatoes, wax beans, whole wheat bread, canned peaches.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Cream of broccoli soup, ravioli with meat sauce, green beans, multigrain bread, diced pears.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Pork patty au jus, o’brien potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, applesauce. Chocolate Milk Day.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, macaroni and cheese, zucchini squash, multigrain bread, fresh fruit.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Office is closed.
nTuesday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, grape juice, applesauce.
nWednesday: turkey meatsauce with pasta, carrots, broccoli, wheat bread slice, diced peaches, lemon bar.
nThursday: Chicken marsala, brown rice, peas, cottage cheese, pineapple.
nFriday: Pork loin, mashed sweet potatoes, asparagus, corn, wheat bread slice, grapes.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Vegetable lasagna, carrots, chocolate lava cake, apple juice.
nTuesday: Salmon patty, rice pilaf, green beans, almondine, tropical fruit.
nWednesday: Chicken with gravy biscuit, mashed potatoes, California vegetable, peaches.
nThursday: Meatloaf with gravy, red potatoes, spinach, sugar cookies.
nFriday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, peanut butter mousse.