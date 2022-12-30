Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Christmas Day Holiday observed. No meals served.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, chicken parmesan, mashed potatoes, carrots, whole wheat bread, diced peaches.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, beef stroganoff with pasta, mixed vegetables, multigrain bread, applesauce.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Soup Day. Cream of spinach soup, sausage with hot dog bun, mashed potatoes, peas, tropical fruit.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, chili con carne, rice green beans, whole wheat bread, gelatin with topping.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Closed for Christmas holiday. No meals.
nTuesday: Lemon pepper fish, seasoned rice, broccoli, seasoned butternut squash, wheat roll, fresh apple strawberry Jell-O.
nWednesday: Roasted pork loin with raisin sauce, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, wheat bread slice, Mandarin oranges, apple juice.
nThursday: Chicken pot pie stew, wild rice, peas, peaches, cranberry juice.
nFriday: Goulash, peas and onions, cauliflower, wheat bread slice, tropical fruit, Lorna Doones.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Office is closed. No meals served.
nTuesday: Beef stew, mashed potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges.
nWednesday: Eggs, sausage, cheese biscuit, warm apples, home fries, yogurt, orange juice (4 ounce).
nThursday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, beets, peanut butter cookies, apple juice (4 ounce).
nFriday: Angel hair pasta with meat sauce, mixed vegetable, tossed salad, cobbler orange juice.