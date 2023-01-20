Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Vitamin C juice, sliced ham with pineapple, scalloped potatoes, chopped spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cocktail.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Hamburger patty with bun, mashed potatoes, peas, tropical fruit.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Spaghetti with meat sauce, cabbage, multigrain bread, pineapple tidbits.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Beef vegetable soup, chicken and gravy, rice, Brussels sprouts, multigrain bread, Mandarin oranges.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, whole wheat bread, apple sauce.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Goulash, peas and onions, cauliflower, whole bread slice, tropical fruit, Lorna Doones.
nTuesday: Lemon pepper fish over seasoned rice, broccoli, seasoned butternut squash, fresh apple, strawberry Jell-O.
nWednesday: Roasted pork loin with raisin sauce, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread slice, apple juice, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday: Chicken pan pie, biscuit, green beans, beets, clementine.
nFriday: Sloppy joe, burger bun, O’Brien potatoes, spinach, orange juice, mixed fruit.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Sloppy joe with bun, corn, cauliflower, fruited Jell-O.
nTuesday: Roast pork with gravy, cranberry dressing, Brussels sprouts, lemon bar.
nWednesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday: Egg, cheese and sausage biscuit; warm apples, home fries, yogurt, orange juice.
nFriday: Au gratin chicken and rice casserole, broccoli, cherry cobbler.