Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Vitamin C juice, BBQ pork with hamburger bun, diced potatoes, buttered beans, diced pears.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, Chef’s Choice entree, rice, chopped spinach, multigrain bread, diced peaches.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Cream of potato soup with crackers, baked breaded fish with tarter sauce and hamburger bun, peas, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, multigrain bread, tropical fruit.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, knockwurst with hot dog bun, O’Brien potatoes, chopped spinach, applesauce.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Shredded BBQ pork, roasted potatoes, broccoli, wheat roll, pineapple, chocolate chip cookie.
nTuesday: Fish patty, burger bun, mashed sweet potatoes, boiled cabbage, apple juice, grapes.
nWednesday: Chicken and veggie stir fry, white rice, sugar snap peas, peaches, apple juice.
nThursday: Chili, cornbread, carrots, green beans, tropical fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie.
nFriday: Turkey tetrazzini, egg noodles, butternut squash, asparagus, sliced apples with cinnamon.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Beef stew, mashed potatoes, green beans, Mandarin oranges, biscuit.
nTuesday: Tortellini with meat sauce, broccoli with yellow beans, bread pudding.
nWednesday: Roast turkey and stuffing casserole, mashed sweet potatoes, California vegetable, chocolate pudding, orange juice.
nThursday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, peaches.
nFriday: Herbed chicken, red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, brownie.