Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, multigrain bread, diced pears.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Pot roast with gravy, scalloped corn, Brussels sprouts, whole wheat dinner roll, pineapple tidbits.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, BBQ pork with hamburger bun, baby lima beans, applesauce.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Minestrone soup, pepper steak strips with gravy, rice, carrots, multigrain bread, Mandarin oranges.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Spinach cheese casserole, baked potato half, shredded cabbage, multigrain bread and tropical fruit.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Chili lime chicken, Spanish rice, black beans, wheat bread slice, apple juice, Clementine.
nTuesday: Veggie Lasagna with meatsauce, peas, carrots, wheat bread slice, mixed fruit, brownie.
nWednesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, cranberry juice, applesauce.
nThursday: Tuna noodle casserole, beets, broccoli, wheat bread slice, orange juice, grapes.
nFriday: Shredded pork, two wheat bread slices, sweet mashed potatoes, corn, grape juice, peaches.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Fish patty with bun, tater tots, cole slaw, apple crisp.
nTuesday: Chicken Florentine, Parmesan noodles, spinach, Mandarin oranges.
nWednesday: Hot dog with bun, baked beans, cauliflower, brownie.
nThursday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit cocktail.
nFriday: Tilapia, au gratin potatoes, spinach, orange.