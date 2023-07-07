Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu, Leisuretimers, and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, and Leisuretimers; and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Cold Meal. Egg salad with two slices of multigrain bread, carrot raisin salad, fresh berries.
nTuesday (Havenwood and Leisuretimers sites open): Macaroni and cheese, zucchini and stewed tomators, whole wheat bread, tropical fruit.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, carrots, multigrain bread, applesauce.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Chicken Parmesan, whole grain penne pasta, Italian blend vegetables, Italian bread, brownie.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets, whole wheat roll, Mandarin oranges.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Pasta with meatballs and sauce, broccoli, peas, tropical fruit.
nTuesday: Tuna salad, croissant, Claremont salad, beat salad, melon, apple juice.
nWednesday: BBQ pork, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, Carrots, apple, strawberry Jell-O.
nThursday: Philly cheesesteak with peppers and onions, sub roll, spinach, corn, Clementine, grape juice.
nFriday: Chicken and veggie stire fry, white rice, sugar snap peas, peach, chocolate mousse, orange juice.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Egg, cheese, sausage on biscuit; home fries, warm apples, yogurt, juice.
nTuesday: Stuffed pepper with sauce, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate mousse.
nWednesday: Baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, apple crisp.
nThursday: Cheeseburger with bun, tater tots, green beans, Mandarin oranges.
nFriday: Tuna salad, potato salad, 3-bean salad, peaches, juice.