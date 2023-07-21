Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu, Leisuretimers, and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, and Leisuretimers; and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Pepper steak patty with gravy, peppers, hamburger bun; scalloped potatoes, diced pears.
nTuesday (Havenwood and Leisuretimers sites open): Sesame chicken, vegetable rice pilaf, Asian vegetable medley, multigrain bread, Mandarin oranges.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Cold Meal. Tuna salad with two slices of whole wheat bread, broccoli salad, fruit cocktail, vitamin C juice.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, whole wheat roll, cheesecake.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Sliced turkey with gravy and stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, ambrosia.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Pork loin with apple raisin sauce and sliced apples, carrots, asparagus, peaches, wheat bread slice, grape juice, Nutrigrain bar.
nTuesday: Chicken barbecue, corn, macaroni and cheese, Brussels sprouts, apple.
nWednesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, grapes, cranberry juice.
nThursday: Egg salad, croissant, spinach salad, chickpea salad, clementine, apple juice.
nFriday: Fish with tomatoes and roasted potatoes, seasoned butternut squash, broccoli, mixed fruit, wheat roll, grape juice.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Baked ziti, meat sauce, green and yellow beans, oatmeal cookies, juice.
nTuesday: BBQ pork, herbed red potatoes, cauliflower with cheese, peaches.
nWednesday: Egg salad, cottage cheese, pasta salad, melon.
nThursday: Swedish meatballs, bowtie noodles, Brussels sprouts, Mandarin oranges.
nFriday: Chicken Alfredo, noodles, spinach, vanilla pudding.