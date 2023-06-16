Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu, Leisuretimers, and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, and Leisuretimers; and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Chicken Alfredo with penne pasta, broccoli, whole wheat bread, diced peaches.
nTuesday (Havenwood and Leisuretimers sites open): Beef stew, mashed potatoes, carrots, biscuit, fruited gelatin with whipped topping.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Cold plate. Chicken Waldorf salad, four bean salad, multigrain bread, cookies, vitamin C juice.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Chocolate Milk Day. BBQ pork with hamburger bun, cole slaw, lima beans, applesauce.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, diced potatoes, carrots, multigrain bread, fruit cocktail.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Closed for Juneteenth.
nTuesday: Taco Day. Cirtus pork carnitas, Spanish rice, tortilla, roasted corn with peppers, back beans, pear, apple juice.
nWednesday: Chicken salad, burger bun, tomato cucumber salad, broccoli salad, plum, orange juice.
nThursday: Chopped steak with onion and mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, peach, apple juice.
nFriday: Turkey meat sauce with pasta, chopped spinach, wax beans, pineapple, vanilla pudding.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Kielbasa, sauerkraut, German potato salad, peas, peanut butter cookies.
nTuesday: Spaghetti and meatballs, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges.
nWednesday: Egg salad, cottage cheese, potato salad, cantalope.
nThursday: Chicken breast with peppers, onions and mushrooms, wild rice, yellow and green beans, banana.
nFriday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California vegetables, pears.