Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Chef’s Choice entree, rice, peas, whole wheat bread, dessert.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Meat loaf, mashed potatoes, wax beans with pimiento, multigrain bread, Mandarin oranges.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Minestrone soup, turkey tetrazzini, chopped spinach, multigrain bread, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Corned beef, boiled potatoes, cabbage with carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, Irish cake.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Baked breaded fish with tartar sauce and hamburger bun, sweet potatoes broccoli florets, dessert.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Chicken Cacciatore, brown rice, peas, cottage cheese, pineapple.
nTuesday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, applesauce, grape juice.
nWednesday: Turkey meatsauce with whole wheat pasta, carrots, broccoli, wheat bread slice, diced peaches, lemon bar.
nThursday: Corned beef with cabbage, baby carrots, boiled red potatoes, rye bread slice, grapes, cranberry juice, lime fruited Jell-O.
nFriday: Macaroni and cheese, beets, green beans, clementine, apple juice.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, sugar cookies.
nTuesday: Chicken and shrimp jambalya, dirty rice, stewed tomatoes, Mandarin oranges.
nWednesday: Sloppy Joe, bun, corn, cauliflower, fruited Jell-O.
nThursday: Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, beets, pineapple tidbits, apple juice.
nFriday: Ravioli, green and yellow beans, tropical fruit.