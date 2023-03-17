Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Veal parmesan, rice, mixed vegetables, multigrain bread, fruit cocktail.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, roast beef with gravy, scalloped potatoes, carrots, whole wheat bread, dessert.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Beef vegetable soup, ham load with mustard, creamed corn, Brussels sprouts, multigrain bread, diced peaches.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Knockwurst with hot dog bun, diced potatoes, sweet and sour red cabbage, tropical fruit. Chocolate Milk Day.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Vegetable lasagna, peas, Italian bread, pineapple tidbits.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Goulash, peas and onions, cauliflower, wheat bread slice, tropical fruit Lorna Doones.
nTuesday: Maple Dijon pork chop, roasted potatoes, Brussels sprouts, mixed vegetables, fresh pear.
nWednesday: Beef stroganoff with egg noodles, carrots, spinach, mixed fruit, orange juice.
nThursday: Chicken pan pie, full biscuit, green beans, beets, clementine.
nFriday: Lemon pepper fish over wild rice, broccoli, yam, fresh apple, oatmeal raisin cookie.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Hot dog with bun, baked beans, cauliflower, brownie.
nTuesday: Salmon patty, red potatoes, spinach, ambrosia.
nWednesday: Spaghetti with meatballs and sauce, mixed vegetables, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday: Chicken cordon bleu, twice baked potato, snap peas, chocolate chip cookies.
nFriday: Vegetable lasagna, California vegetables, lemon bar.