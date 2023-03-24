Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Vitamin C juice, chicken a la king with rice, zucchini squash, whole wheat bread, fruit cocktail.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, BBQ beef with hamburger bun, baked beans, chopped spinach, applesauce.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, multigrain bread, banana.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Roast pork with gravy, O’Brien potatoes diced carrots, whole wheat bread, diced pears.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, cole slaw, whole wheat dinner roll, dice pears, Vitamin C juice.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Chicekn veggie stir fry, white rice, sugar snap peas, peaches, orange Jell-O, apple juice.
nTuesday: Chili, cornbread, carrots, green beans, tropical fruit, coconut key lime cookie.
nWednesday: Roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, capri blend vegetables, beets, wheat bread slice, fresh pear.
nThursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, roast potatoes, Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, fresh apple.
nFriday: Fish with crumb top, mashed sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat bread slice, clementine, vanilla mousse, apple juice.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Egg, cheese, sausage on biscuit; home fries, warm apples, yogurt, orange juice.
nTuesday: BBQ chicken breast (served cold), potato salad, broccoli salad banana.
nWednesday: Beef stew, biscuit, mashed potatoes, carrots, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday: Salisbury steak with gravy, squash, Brussels sprouts, pears.
nFriday: Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, apple crisp, orange juice.