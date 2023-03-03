Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu and Havenwood mealsites are now open. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, (585) 343-1611, and (585) 344-1260 for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Pork patty with gravy, O’Brien potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread, canned apricots.
nTuesday (Havenwood open): Stuffed peppers, rice, zucchini squash, whole wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Cream of mushroom soup, Italian sausage with onions and hot dog bun, diced potatoes, peas, tropical fruit.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Vitamin C juice, ground beef goulash, diced carrots, multigrain bread, fruit cocktail.
nFriday (Havenwood open): Apple juice, stuffed shells with red sauce, whole kernel corn, whole wheat bread, dessert.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Pork loin with apples and raisin sauce, asparagus, corn, wheat bread slice, peaches.
nTuesday: Stuffed shells with meatsauce, peas, carrots, mixed fruit, brownie.
nWednesday: Pot roast with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, cranberry juice, applesauce.
nThursday: Over fried chicken, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli, wheat bread slice, clementine, apple juice.
nFriday: Tuna noodle casserole, beets, spinach, wheat bread slice, grapes, orange juice.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
An in-person meal site has opened on Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Cheeseburger, bun, tater tots, green beans, tropical fruit.
nTuesday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate mousse.
nWednesday: Swedish meatballs with gravy, bowtie pasta, spinach, pears.
nThursday: Roast pork with gravy, cranberry dressing, Brussels sprouts, lemon bar.
nFriday: Macaroni and cheese, broccoli, stewed tomatoes, peanut butter cookies