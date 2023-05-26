Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu, Leisuretimers, and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, and Leisuretimers; and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Memorial Day holiday. No meals served.
nTuesday (Havenwood and Leisuretimers sites open): Vitamin C juice, tuna noodle casserole, mashed squash, whole wheat bread, pineapple tidbits.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Chicken breast with gravy, sweet potatoes, broccoli florets, multigrain bread, applesauce.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): Cold plate, turkey and swiss cheese, whole wheat bread, tomato salad, diced pears.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Hamburger patty with bun, mashed potatoes, peas, ice cream.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Memorial Day. Office is closed.
nTuesday: Chicken barbecue, corn, mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts, apple.
nWednesday: Pot roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread slice, grapes, cranberry juice.
nThursday: Egg salad, croissant, spinach salad, chickpea salad, clementine, apple juice.
nFriday: Lemon pepper fish, roasted potatoes, seasoned butternut squash, broccoli, mixed fruit, wheat roll, grape juice, chocolate chip cookie.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Memorial Day. Office is closed.
nTuesday: Baked ziti with meat sauce and cheese, green and yellow beans, oatmeal cookies, orange juice.
nWednesday: Egg, sausage and cheese biscuit, home fries, warm apples, yogurt, orange juice.
nThursday: Macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, broccoli, chocolate chip cookies.
nFriday: Cheeseburger with bun, tater tots, green beans, Mandarin oranges.