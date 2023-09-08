Genesee County
The following menu is for home-delivered meals in Genesee County.
The Batavia, Corfu, Leisuretimers, and Havenwood meal sites are now open. Suggested meal contribution is $3.50. To make or cancel reservations, call (585) 343-1611 for Batavia, Corfu, and Leisuretimers; and (585) 344-1330 (Helen) for Havenwood.
All lunches include 1% milk.
Menu is no added salt and low sugar. Menu is subject to change.
For more information, call the Genesee County OFA at (585) 343-1611.
nMonday (Batavia and Havenwood sites open): Fiesta chicken with salsa, peppers and onions; corn, whole wheat bread, cheesecake.
nTuesday (Havenwood and Leisuretimers sites open): Beef stew, mashed potatoes, carrots, whole grain biscuit, fruited gelatin, vitamin C juice.
nWednesday (Havenwood open): Spaghetti with meatballs, zucchini, Italian bread, Mandarin oranges.
nThursday (Batavia, Corfu, and Havenwood open): BBQ pork with hamburger bun, cole slaw, Brussels sprouts, applesauce.
nFriday (Batavia and Havenwood open): Cold plate. Egg salad, side salad with dressing, whole wheat bread, banana.
Livingston County
Meals are delivered to Livingston County residents age 60 and older, regardless of income and who cannot prepare meals for themselves or attend a congregate meal site. The meal sites are located at the Village Building, 74 Genesee St., Avon (open Tuesdays through Fridays); Dansville United Methodist Church, 5 Chestnut Ave., Dansville, Boyd & Parker VFW Post, 3 Elm St., Mount Morris, and Wildbriar Estates, 17 Wildbriar Drive, Livonia (all open Mondays through Thursdays).
The suggested contribution is $3 per meal and the program accepts SNAP (Food Stamp EBT) benefit cards. No one will be denied a meal because of inability to contribute the suggested contribution.
For more information, contact the Livingston County Office for the Aging at (585) 243-7520 or (585) 335-1732.
All lunches include margarine and 1% milk.
nMonday: Turkey tetrazinni, peas, beets, fruit cocktail, grape juice.
nTuesday: Carnitas with Spanish rice, white tortilla, roasted corn, black beans, pear.
nWednesday: Chicken salad, burger bun, tomato cucumber salad, broccoli salad, clementine, orange juice.
nThursday: Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, peach, apple juice.
nFriday: Turkey meat sauce with pasta, chopped spinach, green beans, pineapple, vanilla pudding.
Orleans County
The Orleans County Meals on Wheels program provides a hot meal delivered around noon time. Extra cold meal available for supper (approved by case manager), and/or frozen weekend meals; suggested contribution $3 for noon meal, $5 for both hot and cold meals, and $6 for both freezer and weekend meals. For more information, call the Meals on Wheels of Orleans County – Arc of Genesee Orleans (585) 589-5424.
Wyoming County
Bread for the week delivered on Monday. Milk served daily.
In-person meal sites are available Mondays in Cowlesville at Pine Lounge, 164 Clinton St.; Tuesdays in Arcade at the Park Cabin, 100 Grove St.; and Thursdays in Perry at Breezeway Barn, 15 N. Center St.
For more information, call the Wyoming County OFA at (585) 786-8833 or 1 (800) 836-0067.
nMonday: Stuffed pepper, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate mousse.
nTuesday: Herb baked chicken, au gratin potatoes, cauliflower, apple crisp.
nWednesday: Tuna salad, potato salad, 3-bean salad, peaches, juice.
nThursday: Cheese ravioli, California vegetables, bread pudding, juice.
nFriday: Salisbury steak with gravy, squash, spinach, fruited Jell-O.