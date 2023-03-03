BUFFALO – Senior Wishes, a program founded by the United Church Home Society, is seeking “wish” applicants.

The program’s goal is to enrich the lives of deserving seniors by providing an experience to be cherished and remembered. More than 400 wishes have been granted since 2014, including traveling to visit long-missed family, attending a sports or cultural event, providing supplies to continue an abandoned hobby or lessons to learn something new.

