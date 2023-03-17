Seniors with anxiety frequently don’t get help. Here’s why

Batavia, NY (14020)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Windy with showers continuing this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.